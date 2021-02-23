February 23, 2021 - Parker's recently announced the grand opening of Parker’s Spirits, a new liquor-focused brand under the Parker’s umbrella, offering an impressive selection of premier wines, craft beers, collectible bourbons and other packaged beverages.
Located at 10 Godley Station Blvd. next to an existing Parker’s convenience store in Pooler, Ga., Parker’s Spirits has been designed with the superior quality and exceptional cleanliness customers have come to expect from Parker’s. The new store’s stunning architecture, custom fixtures, coffered ceilings, under-lit countertops, premium casework and wide aisles emphasize the customer experience.
“After 45 years building an award-winning convenience store brand, we’ve strengthened our commitment to customer service and are always looking for creative ways to improve, innovate and grow,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “By opening Parker’s Spirits, we hope to elevate the liquor store experience and to raise the standard — much like what we’ve done in the convenience store industry — and to underscore our dedication to customer service, state-of-the-art store design and signature Southern style.”
Parker’s Spirits is the company's first liquor store and initial venture into the spirits industry, which has been greatly impacted by the pandemic and subject to new consumer trends. According to Nielsen market data, total alcohol sales outside of bars and restaurants increased by 24% during the pandemic.
“The pandemic’s impact on alcohol sales was a major factor in our decision to launch Parker’s Spirits, but we’ve also taken notice of millennials’ growing preference for spirits,” explained Brandon Hofmann, Chief Operating Officer at Parker’s. “From our selection of collectible bourbons and craft beers to our inviting, elegant store design, the new Parker’s Spirits location is geared toward anyone who appreciates a well-curated selection of quality spirits.”
Located off Pooler Parkway and minutes from Savannah Quarters, Southbridge and the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, the new Parker’s Spirits store is part of a new concept that is expected to expand throughout Georgia and South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.