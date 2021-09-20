September 20, 2021 - Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company announced that agent Ivelise Dunlap has joined its team of talented real estate professionals serving home buyers and sellers in Savannah and surrounding areas.
Dunlap is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, Georgia Association of REALTORS® and Savannah Area REALTORS®.
“We’re very excited to welcome Ivelise to our team,” said Melissa Stanford, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company. “Her passion for helping others and experience working in the hospitality industry will certainly help her provide exceptional service to each of her clients.”
As a Weichert® affiliated agent, Dunlap has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide her clients the best possible real estate service.
Dunlap has extensive experience in the hospitality industry and spent the past 16 years working in various roles in the restaurant business. She has a passion for creating memorable experiences for others, which she sees as a building point for her transition into a career in real estate.
Dunlap is the mother of two eight-year-old girls, Aria and Haylie, and is awaiting the arrival of two more children, Lucas and Lucy. She loves spending her free time with her family and their two dogs, Titan and Hazel.
Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The office serves Savannah and the surrounding area. For more information on Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company, located at 1116 East Montgomery Cross Road, Suite C/D in Savannah, contact Laura Rayno at 912-356-5533 or visit www.StanfordRealtyCo.com.
