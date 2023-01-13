January 13, 2022 - - In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, Jan. 16.
Some of CAT’s Fixed-Routes and the DOT shuttles will be rerouted that morning during the MLK Jr. parade.
The following schedules for CAT will be in effect during the holiday:
- Fixed-Route: CAT’s holiday bus schedule will be in effect. The ticket window at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr., Intermodal Transit Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Administrative offices will be closed.
- Paratransit: The customer service office will be in operations from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to take reservations.
- DOT: Service will be suspended during the parade and will begin after the parade at 1:30 p.m.
- Savannah Belles Ferry: Running normal operations.
Customers are encouraged to check the holiday schedules at catchacat.org/currentschedules for more detailed information on a particular route or contact customer service at (912) 233-5767. Please note the “Route 4 Barnard” will not operate on MLK Jr. Day. There is no holiday schedule for this route.
