January 13, 2022 - In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Chatham Area Transit’s fixed-route and paratransit services will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, Jan. 17.
CAT’s administrative offices will be closed for business, but the ticket window at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customer service will also be open during normal business hours and can be reached at (912) 233-5767. In addition, reservations will be taken from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for the paratransit service, CAT Mobility.
The Savannah Belles Ferry will operate on a regular schedule from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Please note: Buses on the 20 Skidaway Island/Coffee Bluff route will not operate on MLK Day.
Customers are encouraged to check individual routes’ holiday schedules online at https://www.catchacat.org/current-schedules/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.