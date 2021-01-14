January 14, 2021 - In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Chatham Area Transit will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, Jan. 18.
The holiday schedule will apply to all fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility paratransit services.
CAT’s administrative offices also will be closed on Monday in celebration of the holiday. However, CAT’s ticket window at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, CAT’s customer service line will be operating from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customer service can be reached at (912) 233-5767.
The Savannah Belles Ferry will operate under the current modified schedule from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Customers are encouraged to check the individual route schedules at www.catchacat.org/current-schedules/current-schedule-reduced-evening-hours/.
Please note buses on the 20 Skidaway Island/Coffee Bluff will not operate on MLK Day. There is no holiday schedule for this route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.