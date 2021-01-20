January 20, 2021 - Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced four appointees to serve on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), which maintains and operates the Port of Savannah, Port of Brunswick, and other inland port operations throughout the state.
David Joseph Cyr is a founding partner of Parrish Construction Group and current CEO and majority stockholder. He has been an active participant in Georgia’s construction industry for many years, including a ten-year tenure on the Board of Directors for AGC Georgia, serving as president from 2013-2014. In 2018, Cyr was elected to represent Georgia on the AGC of America’s Board of Governors. He was appointed by Governor Sonny Perdue to the State Licensing Board for Residential and General Contractors, where he proudly served for eight years. Cyr and his wife, Mary, live in Perry and have two married sons and are the proud grandparents of one granddaughter. They are members of Perry United Methodist Church and active members of the community.
Don Anthony Grantham, Sr. is the retired President and CEO of Forest Sales Corporation in Augusta. Grantham served nine years on the State Transportation Board, representing Georgia’s Congressional District 12, including Richmond County and his hometown Augusta. He is a previous transportation board chairman. Grantham has previously served on the Georgia Ports Authority and was a Richmond County Commissioner. He is on the board for Augusta University Medical College of Georgia Foundation and has served on the Boy Scouts of America Advisory Board of Augusta for forty-four years. His service to the community has been rewarded with several honors and awards, including Leadership Augusta’s 2017 Lester S. Moody Outstanding Citizen Award; Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians (1991); and Outstanding Alumnus of Augusta State University (1989). Grantham and his wife, Carol, reside in Augusta and attend Aldergate United Methodist Church, where he serves on the administrative board.
Alec Loyd Poitevint is the Chairman and President of Southern Minerals, Inc. and its affiliate companies, headquartered in Bainbridge. A graduate of the University of Georgia, Poitevint joined Southeastern Minerals, Inc in 1970. He serves as Lead Director for United Insurance Holdings Corp. Poitevint has served as the Chairman of American Feed Industry Insurance Company since 2002 and is the Former Chairman of American Feed Industry Association and National Feed Ingredients Association. He previously served as Federal Commissioner of the ACF Water Compact and Alternate Commissioner of the ACT Water Compact. In 2018, Poitevint was appointed by Governor Kemp to serve as Co-Chair of the Georgians First Committee. He and his wife, Doreen, live in Bainbridge and are members of the First Presbyterian Church of Bainbridge.
Christopher Clarence Womack is the President, CEO, and Chairman of Georgia Power. Prior to his current role, he served as the Executive Vice President and President of External Affairs for Southern Company. Womack joined Southern Company in 1988 and has held several leadership positions within Southern Company and its subsidiaries. Womack began his career working on Capitol Hill, where he served as a legislative aide for former Congressman Leon E. Panetta and as a staff director for the Subcommittee on Personnel and Police for the Committee on House Administration. Womack currently chairs the board of the East Lake Foundation, is on the national board of The First Tee, and is the incoming chair of the board for the Alliance to Save Energy. He has received a number of honors and accolades, including the Johnny Morrow Endowment Foundation “Man of the Year” (1996); SCLC Leadership Award (1998), Distinguished Alumni, Western Michigan University (2003), Black Enterprise 100 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America (2012) and Black Enterprise Magazine’s 75 Most Powerful Blacks in Corporate America (2005). Womack holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree from The American University. Additionally, he completed the Stanford Executive Program in 2001 and is currently pursuing his doctorate degree in Political Science at Clark Atlanta University.
For more information, visit gaports.com.
