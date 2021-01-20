January 20, 2021 - Waitr is once again delivering from Savannah restaurants right to your door – even giving its customers a no-contact delivery option.
Waitr kicks off its return to Savannah with special free delivery for the next two months. Anytime you use the app through March 21, you can get your food delivered free by using the promo code “SAVANNAH” at checkout.
In addition, Waitr announced that it is looking to hire 100 new contract drivers in the Savannah area. Once activated, drivers will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible. Those interested can apply at waitrapp.com.
Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, says flexible schedules are available for drivers and earnings could be considerable. “One local manager told me a driver made over $9,500 last month alone,” he said.
The Waitr app is simple to use. After creating an account, you choose a restaurant, browse the fully customizable menu, select your items, and tap to submit the order with a credit card. The app can also be used for carryout orders. In addition, ordering is also available via the Web at waitrapp.com.
Waitr is an online food ordering platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of September 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium-sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.