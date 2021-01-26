January 26, 2021 - After holding an executive session Tuesday morning, the Chatham Area Transit Board of Directors voted 6 – 3 today to fire their new CEO, Bacarra Mauldin.
Ms. Mauldin was hired in June 2020, after a national search conducted by the search firm of KL2 Connects, one of the leading executive recruitment firms in the public transportation sector.
Mauldin was fired without cause, according to multiple members of the Board interviewed this afternoon, effective immediately.
David Sterns, CAT’s Procurement Manager and Chief Administrator, was named Interim CEO. The Board will hold a Special Called meeting later this week to discuss management of CAT into the future.
The Board paid $42,000 to the search firm, and members of the board interviewed believe that she was employed beyond the guaranteed date for the work of the recruitment company, and will therefore have to start a new process to hire a CEO.
Member Detric Leggett, a member of the Savannah City Council on the Board, voted against her dismissal. He states that he believes that her contract will call for CAT to have to pay her $90,000, approximately, and will have to issue a new RFP for a search firm.
Both he and member Clinton Edminster, who also voted against her firing, agreed to speak on the record. Both said that CAT was operating in the black, that Mauldrin was working very well with both employees and CAT’s management team, and that she had done an outstanding job of outreach with various organizations such as the tourism industry to expand CAT’s services and align the public transportation system with the needs of the public and the business community.
All sources ingterviewed confirmed that the primary board member lobbying for her dismissal was member Tabitha O’dell.
CAT Board Chair Deidrick Cody said that he could not confirm whether they were outside of the guarantee period with the search firm, nor could he confirm whether or not they will owe Mauldrin $90,000. He referred media inquiries to Atty. Ty Butler with Bouhan Falligant, of Savannah, the Board's attorney.
Chief Administrative Officer David Stearns was appointed by the board to serve as the interim CEO on a temporary basis. According to a news release form CAT, the board plans to meet again this week to appoint a long-term replacement.
Both Leggitt and Edminster said that Mauldrin was not on a management improvement plan, or given an opportunity to resolve her conflicts with O’Dell and the board, that they were aware of, and that there were no large issues that warranted her dismissal.
“It’s a major disruption,” said Leggett, “and a decision that I think we will regret.”
O’Dell had previously represented the Chatham County Commissioners on the Board, but after she lost her re-election bid and her term ended in early January, she was reappointed to the open seat previously held by Pete Liakakis just two weeks ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.