January 3, 2021 - The Coastal Regional Commission of Georgia will soon begin providing supplemental paratransit services for Chatham Area Transit, following the CAT Board’s recent approval of the service agreement.
The supplemental services are scheduled to begin on Jan. 3 for CAT Mobility customers with disabilities who are unable to use CAT’s fixed-route buses.
Similar to transit agencies throughout the country, CAT’s ability to meet the needs of its CAT Mobility paratransit customers has been hampered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a driver shortage. The challenges presented by the driver shortage are made worse by COVID-19 safety measures such as reduced capacity, which decreases the number of customers CAT can pick up on trips.
The supplemental services agreement with CRC is expected to help CAT meet the needs of its paratransit customers as these challenges persist, said CAT interim CEO Valerie Ragland.
“We are grateful to the Coastal Regional Commission for agreeing to help CAT provide such a vital service to the community,” Ragland said. “The agreement will provide more operators to assist with our program and allow us to better serve our customers.”
CAT Mobility customers will need to continue scheduling their rides through CAT’s customer service lines and online reservation service.
The CRC is the regional planning and intergovernmental coordination agency for the 10-counties and 35 cities along the coast of Georgia. The agency will use its own vehicles and employees in order to meet the terms of the contract.
CAT is continuing to seek drivers for its paratransit service, which does not require a commercial driver’s license. More information about career opportunities at CAT can be found online at catchacat.org.
