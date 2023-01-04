January 4, 2022 - Drivers should plan for 30-day continuous lane closure starting Monday, Jan. 9 on US 80 at Bull River Bridge and then Lazaretto Creek Bridge in Chatham County. This continuous lane closure will be utilized to perform required preliminary work for the future bridge replacement projects of these two bridges.
Drivers should watch for advance warning signs, be prepared to stop and always obey traffic control devises and road crews. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control along with video surveillance to enhance safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.