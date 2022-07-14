July 14, 2022 - Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) has been named the #1 Best Domestic Airport in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2022. This designation comes after five consecutive years of SAV ranking among the Top 10 Domestic Airports in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards.
“All of our airport employees and airport partner employees work hard day-in and day-out to ensure the customer experience at Savannah/Hilton Head International is second to none,” said Savannah Airport Commission Executive Director Greg Kelly. “This recognition is evidence that our efforts have not gone unnoticed.”
Each year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to weigh in on their travel experiences around the world in categories spanning airports, airlines, cruises, cities, islands, tours, spas, and more. The results are then published in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, creating the ultimate travel guide that is based on the opinions and first-hand experiences of Travel + Leisure readers.
This year, SAV took home the winning title in the Best Domestic Airports category, where readers rated airports on a variety of characteristics including airport accessibility, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping, design, cleanliness, and more.
“We always strive to be the best and offer the best in everything we do,” said Stephen Green, Savannah Airport Commission Chairman. “It is an honor that the many readers of Travel + Leisure think we are among the best airports in the U.S. As a leisure destination airport serving the southern South Carolina and Georgia coasts, we want to be sure we make a very good impression, and this recognition confirms we are succeeding on that front.”
To read more and to view the full list of 2022 winners, visit https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/best-domestic-airports-2022.
