July 4, 2022 - Parker’s was recently voted the #3 Best Gas Station Brand in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest. After four weeks of public voting, all of the 2022 winners, including Parker’s, are featured on 10Best.com.
Parker’s was previously voted the #6 Best Gas Station Brand in 2021 and the #8 Best Gas Station Brand in 2020. Other top brands honored in 2022 include Kwik Trip, Hy-Vee, Rutter’s, Maverik and QuickChek.
“We’re deeply honored to be recognized for the third time by USA TODAY readers as one of the nation’s top convenience store companies,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “This recognition is truly a testament to the hard work of our team members and to the incredible loyalty of our customers.”
The contest began in June 2022 with 20 convenience store brands curated by 10Best editors and national travel experts. The finalists were chosen for their ability to exceed the expectations of today’s convenience store customers, who are looking for more than just fuel. Customers also value hot meal offerings, fresh coffee, clean restrooms, impressive snack selections and exceptional customer service. Members of the public had the opportunity to vote for their favorite brand, narrowing the list to the top 10 convenience store companies in the country.
