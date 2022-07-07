July 7, 2022 - Islands Expressway traffic at Wilmington River is scheduled to shift overnight to the newly constructed bridge starting Thursday, July 7 in Chatham County.
Weather permitting, traffic on the Wilmington River/Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway draw bridge will be shifted to the new high level fixed span bridge beginning at 11:30 p.m., Thursday night continuing until 7 a.m., Friday, July 8. Message boards at this location will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic shift.
This new traffic configuration will allow continuous traffic flow, no longer hindered by maritime traffic. This traffic shift will be needed for removal of the two the existing double bascule bridges and complete bridge two or twin bridge construction which is expected in second quarter of 2023.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
