June 15, 2023 - Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is hosting two public meetings to gather feedback on the proposed FY 2024 Budget.
The meetings will be held on Tuesday, June 20, at two different times: 11:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Both meetings will take place at CAT Central, located at 900 E. Gwinnett St.
The public can also view the meetings virtually through zoom to provide their input on the proposed budget.
To Join Meetings by Zoom:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85839896020
Meeting ID: 858 3989 6020
One tap mobile: +19292056099,,85839896020# US (New York)
Staff is requesting public feedback before board approval on June 27, 2023.
