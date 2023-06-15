June 15, 2023 - J.C. Lewis Ford officially opened its fourth location this past month with a grand opening event to celebrate its newly constructed, state-of-the-art, solar powered dealership Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center.
The Pooler Ford Place, a new 53,000 square foot facility, features 176 energy-saving solar panels and will become one of the first Elite-certified Ford dealers. It has 20 service bays, 10 acres of improvements, and 100 years of service experience.
The ribbon cutting began in front of the stately and modern dealership which is parallel to I-16 and off Memorial Boulevard in the southern part of Pooler. J.C. Lewis is one of the first businesses to invest in this area. Walter Lewis, President and CEO of J.C. Lewis Moto Co. welcomed the attendees and was joined by various community leaders and representatives from Ford Executive’s Regional Team in celebration of the new development.
J.C. Lewis Ford is Georgia’s oldest Ford dealer. The location is one of only three new dealership locations approved by Ford Motor Co. in over 15 years and is also on pace to become one of the first Ford-certified elite dealer to be built, making a tremendous impact for the future.
