June 15, 2023 - J.C. Lewis Ford officially opened its fourth location this past month with a grand opening event to celebrate its newly constructed, state-of-the-art, solar powered dealership Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center.

The Pooler Ford Place, a new 53,000 square foot facility, features 176 energy-saving solar panels and will become one of the first Elite-certified Ford dealers. It has 20 service bays, 10 acres of improvements, and 100 years of service experience. 

