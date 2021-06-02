June 2, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit is continuing to require that passengers on CAT vehicles wear masks to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, as required by the Transportation Security Administration.
Last month, the TSA extended the Federal face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, through Sept. 13. Passengers without a mask can request one from an operator.
