June 7, 2021 - As part of its ongoing commitment and support to the local community, Subaru of America, Inc. has awarded Peacock Subaru with its “Love Promise Customer and Community Commitment Gold Award,” an accolade reserved for elite Subaru retailers who exhibit remarkable dedication to providing both exceptional customer service and making a positive impact in their communities.
Peacock Subaru, located at Peacock Auto Mall, has been recognized for going above and beyond in supporting the causes and passions that are most important to Subaru owners. As a dedicated partner of the Hilton Head Humane Association, Peacock Subaru supports the organization with a holiday season pet supplies drive in partnership with local radio station 104.9 The Surf. The dealership also supports Inner City Night Shelter and their fight against homelessness, The Outside Foundation’s goal to protect the salt marsh and raise awareness of it among young people, the no-kill rescue agency Palmetto Animal League, and Greater Bluffton-Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine, whose team donates their time and skills to uninsured and underserved communities in need of healthcare services.
“We are honored to be recognized with the 2021 Love Promise Customer and Community Commitment Gold Award from Subaru of America,” said Warner Peacock, president and CEO of Peacock Automotive. “We put in the time to identify a diverse blend of philanthropic partners in the community that share our values and are making a difference. This award confirms as much about the wonderful community leaders and volunteers we work with as it does our organization. Community collaboration really works, and we are proud to be a part of it.”
The Love Promise is a community support effort by Subaru and its retailers to show love and respect to everyone while making a positive impact in their local communities. Subaru of America created the Subaru Love Promise Community Commitment Award program to shine a spotlight on exceptional Subaru retailers who are committed to helping and giving back to their local communities.
For more information about Peacock Automotive, call (843) 208-1258 or visit peacockautomotive.com.
