Chatham Area Transit

March 13, 2023 - On Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, CAT’s Fixed-Route and Paratransit services will run from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Riders are not allowed to bring large coolers or large items on CAT buses. 

The following Fixed-Route will access the ITC with no re-route:

