March 13, 2023 - On Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, CAT’s Fixed-Route and Paratransit services will run from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Riders are not allowed to bring large coolers or large items on CAT buses.
The following Fixed-Route will access the ITC with no re-route:
- 3W CHATHAM
- 3B AUGUSTA
- 4 BARNARD
- 17 SILK HOPE
- 25 WESTLAKE
- 29 GWINNETT
The following Fixed-Route will access the ITC with re-routes:
- 10 E. SAVANNAH
- 14 ABERCORN
- 27/28 WATERS
- 31 SKIDAWAY/SANDFLY
The Savannah Belles Ferry will run from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and will not service the City Hall Landing dock. The ferries will only service the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island and the Waving Girl Landing dock.
The DOT Shuttles will not operate on St. Patrick’s Day.
CAT will not provide shuttle services in the City of Savannah.
Port Wentworth Shuttle – Friday, March 17
Chatham Area Transit will provide a $5 shuttle that will only service the Port Wentworth area on Friday, March 17.
The shuttle will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a (1) hour frequency from the two shuttle locations below:
- Port Wentworth City Hall, 7224 GA Highway 21
- Publix – The Market at Rice Hope, 7936 GA Highway 21
Riders will be dropped off at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr., Intermodal Transit Center
Riders can purchase their $5 St. Patrick’s Day Unlimited Pass by downloading the Token Transit App for free.
