March 15, 2023 - Georgia DOT wants motorists to be aware of lane closures on US 80 at Lazaretto Creek Bridge. Lane closures will begin at 8:30 a.m., Monday, March 20 until around 4 p.m., then continuous lane closure will begin Tuesday morning for 9 days, weather permitting. The lane closures will be utilized to perform required preliminary work for the future bridge replacement project.
Contractors for Georgia DOT anticipate the work to be completed in this 10-day time frame. If weather delays occur, the 10 days on 4 days off work schedule will be implemented until the required work is completed.
Drivers should watch for advance warning signs, be prepared to stop and always obey traffic control devises and road crews. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control along with video surveillance to enhance safety.
