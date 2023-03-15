lazarettocreekbridge.jpeg

March 15, 2023 - Georgia DOT wants motorists to be aware of lane closures on US 80 at Lazaretto Creek Bridge. Lane closures will begin at 8:30 a.m., Monday, March 20 until around 4 p.m., then continuous lane closure will begin Tuesday morning for 9 days, weather permitting. The lane closures will be utilized to perform required preliminary work for the future bridge replacement project.

 

