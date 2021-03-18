March 18, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit will be suspending all services at 2 p.m. today due to dangerous weather conditions that are projected for the region. Services will be restored after the weather conditions clear and CAT leadership determines it is safe to resume operations. Customers can get updates on the service suspension online at catchacat.org or via CAT’s text notification service by texting RIDECAT to 41411. Customer service will continue to operate and can be reached at (912) 233-5767.

