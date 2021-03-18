March 18, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit will be suspending all services at 2 p.m. today due to dangerous weather conditions that are projected for the region. Services will be restored after the weather conditions clear and CAT leadership determines it is safe to resume operations. Customers can get updates on the service suspension online at catchacat.org or via CAT’s text notification service by texting RIDECAT to 41411. Customer service will continue to operate and can be reached at (912) 233-5767.
March 18 - CAT suspending service at 2 p.m. due to severe weather threat
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
- ANDREW HILLIS joins Coastal Care Partners as Operations Manager
- CRAE MESSER joins Forino Co. as new marketing coordinator
- TASHEYANA HARDEN selected to serve aboard oldest commissioned warship afloat, the USS Constitution
- CHRISTINA ANTHONY promoted as ExperCARE Occupational Medicine Coordinator and Downtown Clinic Lead
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Upcoming Events
- Chatham County Commission Meeting
- Pooler City Council Meeting
- Garden City Council Meeting
- Savannah City Council Meeting
- Tybee Island City Council Meeting
- Thunderbolt Council Meetings
- Chatham County Commission Meeting
- Garden City Council Meeting
- Pooler City Council Meeting
- Port Wentworth City Council Meeting
Most Popular
Articles
- March 15 - Rep. Ron Stephens' Weekly Update
- March 15 - Jury trials to resume in Georgia
- March 12 - Southwest Airlines Announces Five New Routes to Savannah
- March 15 - Construction Ready Training Program Expands into Savannah in March
- March 12 - The Savannah Jaycees Announce 2021 Board of Directors
- March 12 - Appointments Available for Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinics Saturday, March 13 in Chatham County
- March 17 - StormTracker 22 Weather Team named Most Accurate for third year in a row
- March 12 - Folkston Fire ruled arson
- March 15 - Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah Now Open
- March 15 - Sen. Ben Watson's Weekly Update
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.