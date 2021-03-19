March 19, 2021 - East Coast Warehouse & Distribution, a leading temperature-controlled logistics provider to the food and beverage industry recently announced an agreement to lease 500,000 square feet of new warehouse space on the Port of Savannah. This is the latest step in the company’s expansion down the East Coast, with strategic locations on the Ports of New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore and now Savannah.
“The Port of Savannah continues to grow and attract commerce with a high level of support from the Port, and local and state government,” said East Coast Warehouse CEO Jamie Overley. “Our expansion into the Port of Savannah allows us to continue to execute our vision and commitment to our customers of providing an end-to-end national temperature-controlled third-party logistics solution with regional expertise.”
On the Port of Savannah, East Coast Warehouse will leverage its port-based expertise to offer temperature-controlled warehousing, container drayage, local and regional trucking and national freight brokerage services. The company will hire nearly 100 people within its first year of operation and expects to open its doors in the market on August 1, 2021.
“We welcome East Coast Warehouse’s expansion into the Savannah market,” said Georgia Ports Authority Chief Commercial Officer Cliff Pyron. “Routing manufactured goods and chilled cargo through Georgia means products reach customers across the U.S. Southeast more efficiently. Georgia Ports offers unmatched connectivity with the most comprehensive on-terminal refrigerated cargo infrastructure on the East Coast.”
East Coast Warehouse recently acquired Temp-Distribution, a privately owned and operated warehousing and transportation company strategically located on the I-95 corridor just outside of the Port of Baltimore within a one-day drive of 80 percent of the nation’s population. Additionally, the company operates 1.7 million square feet of temperature-controlled warehouse space on the Ports of New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia. Its full suite of solutions, Safe Quality Food certification and flexible business model have helped propel it to industry leader status.
“Our investment in a top-notch facility located in close proximity to the Port represents our long-term commitment to the Port of Savannah and our customers and will enable us to provide seamless distribution throughout the Southeast region,” adds Overley.
For more information on East Coast Warehouse and its services, visit www.eastcoastwarehouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.