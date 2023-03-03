March 3, 2023 - Old Savannah Tours has announced the return of its annual St. Patrick’s Day shuttle service to and from Downtown Savannah. This year, in addition to its regular Tybee Island route, the local tour company is reintroducing its Midtown Savannah shuttle service to better serve locals and tourists alike during Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
The Midtown shuttle will depart from the old Sears parking lot at the Oglethorpe Mall every hour on the hour beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, March 17. The last shuttle will leave Downtown for Midtown at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.
The Tybee Island shuttle will depart every 30 minutes starting Friday, March 17 at 6 a.m. Pick up/drop off locations on Tybee will be the Rivers End Campground & RV Park, Tybee Lighthouse, DeSoto Beach Club/Beachside Colony Resort and Hotel Tybee. Shuttles on this route will also make return trips to Tybee every 30 minutes. The last shuttle from Downtown Savannah will leave for Tybee at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 and the last shuttle from Tybee to Downtown will depart at 1 a.m.
The pick up/drop off location in Downtown Savannah for both shuttle routes will be the Marriott Savannah Riverfront at 100 General McIntosh Boulevard (near the intersection with the eastern end of Bay Street).
“In 2022, our Tybee Island shuttle service was able to keep thousands of people from getting behind the wheel during Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration,” said Joey Serpa, Director of Operations for Old Savannah Tours. “With the addition of the Midtown shuttle this year, our team is amplifying its efforts to make local roadways safer.”
Shuttle wristbands can be purchased that day at each pick up/drop off location in Savannah and on Tybee Island. Wristbands cost $25, and payment is cash only. The wristbands permit riders to take the shuttle back and forth between downtown Savannah and midtown or downtown Savannah and Tybee Island as many times as desired within the shuttle’s hours of operation. No open containers of alcohol are allowed on the shuttle. For more information, call Old Savannah Tours at 912-234-8128.
