March 3, 2023 - Old Savannah Tours has announced the return of its annual St. Patrick’s Day shuttle service to and from Downtown Savannah. This year, in addition to its regular Tybee Island route, the local tour company is reintroducing its Midtown Savannah shuttle service to better serve locals and tourists alike during Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

The Midtown shuttle will depart from the old Sears parking lot at the Oglethorpe Mall every hour on the hour beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, March 17. The last shuttle will leave Downtown for Midtown at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

