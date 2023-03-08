Chewy Ice.png

March 8, 2023 - Parker’s recently launched Chewy’s Drink Club, a new dispensed beverage subscription program that is available to Parker’s Rewards members for $6.99 per month. Chewy’s Drink Club subscribers can redeem one large fountain drink per day at any Parker’s or Parker’s Kitchen store throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

“In response to customer demand, we’ve launched Chewy’s Drink Club, so our loyal customers can get their daily fix of Chewy Ice and their favorite fountain drink, freshly-brewed Southern Sweet Tea or Parker’s Fancy Lemonade,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re thrilled to launch this new dispensed beverage subscription program, which will save customers time and money and offer a frictionless experience at check-out.”

