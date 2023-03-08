March 8, 2023 - Parker’s recently launched Chewy’s Drink Club, a new dispensed beverage subscription program that is available to Parker’s Rewards members for $6.99 per month. Chewy’s Drink Club subscribers can redeem one large fountain drink per day at any Parker’s or Parker’s Kitchen store throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
“In response to customer demand, we’ve launched Chewy’s Drink Club, so our loyal customers can get their daily fix of Chewy Ice and their favorite fountain drink, freshly-brewed Southern Sweet Tea or Parker’s Fancy Lemonade,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re thrilled to launch this new dispensed beverage subscription program, which will save customers time and money and offer a frictionless experience at check-out.”
Parker’s Rewards members can enroll in Chewy’s Drink Club for $6.99 per month via the newly updated Parker’s mobile app or online at parkerskitchen.com. Subscribers can automatically redeem their free large fountain drink at checkout.
“We’re incredibly excited to roll out Chewy’s Drink Club as an added benefit for our Rewards Members,” said Parker’s Loyalty and Brand Manager Nick Hand. “Our hope is that this new dispensed beverage subscription plan will make it even more convenient and cost-effective for customers to include a stop at their local Parker’s in their daily routine.”
The Chewy’s Drink Club menu includes freshly-brewed Southern Sweet Tea, Parker’s Fancy Lemonade as well as favorite fountain drinks including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Schweppes, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Mr. Pibb, Powerade, Gatorade, Hawaiian Punch, Mountain Dew, Pepsi and Diet Pepsi.
Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s stands apart as one of America’s most respected convenience store brands and has enjoyed steady 20 to 24 percent annual growth every year for the past 25 years.
