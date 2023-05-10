May 10, 2023 - Veteran Carriers, a local trucking company owned by retired U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party’s Cliff White and Rob Cooch will host their 4th Annual Trucking for Cause to benefit the Tactical Air Control Foundation (TACP) at Sapelo Hammocks on Friday, May 12.
“TACP or Tactical Air Control Party is a small group in the Air Force with 1,500 members that align with the Army echelon. From conventional echelon to the Rangers and Special Forces, TACP is a division of the Air Force that calls in military strikes for the military. The TACP Foundation raises funds to give support to the families of fallen TACP’s. The funds raised will go towards buying a car at sixteen, college tuition and expenses and starting their adult life,” shares Event Coordinator Tabitha Guy. “$127,000 was raised at last year’s Trucking for A Cause,” adds Guy.
