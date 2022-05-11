May 11, 2022 -Chatham Area Transit will host a public meeting on May 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to collect public feedback regarding potential schedule changes in July. The potential changes are being planned in order to better match staffing levels of some bus routes.
Timing adjustments are proposed for routes 4 Barnard, 6 Crosstown, 11 Candler, 12 Henry, 14 Abercorn, 17 Silk Hope, 25 Westlake, 28 Waters and 31 Skidaway. Routing sections are proposed to be adjusted or removed on the 4 Barnard midday to Chatham Plaza (Inbound only), 12 Henry to SSU, 14 Abercorn & 6 Crosstown into Savannah Mall. Routing will be expanded on the 7 Dot Forsyth to Victory Drive.
The meeting will be held at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue. Questions or comment can be sent to planning@catchacat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.