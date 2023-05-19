May 19, 2023 – The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced 27 Georgia business recipients of the 2023 GLOBE Award. Managed by the Department’s International Trade team, this state-led award program highlights Georgia companies that expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year.
“This year’s class of GLOBE Award winners represent the diversity of Georgia’s economy – including the hospitality, financial technology, healthcare and life sciences, agriculture, food and beverage, and manufacturing industries – and the strength of our state’s small businesses,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Of the 27 recipients, 85% have fewer than 100 employees worldwide, and more than half have fewer than 20 employees total. Their size is more proof of the grit shown by our small businesses. Congratulations to this year’s winners!”
Recognized for their 2022 export activity, this year’s winners collectively expanded sales to 55 separate countries. Canada, South Africa, Taiwan, and the UAE were the most active new markets. Three outstanding companies were named 2023 Exporters of the Year in the small, medium, and large company categories, with three additional companies being recognized as first time exporters in 2022.
“Last year, the state recorded a record-breaking $47 billion in exports, demonstrating the rising global demand for Georgia products,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our International Trade team continues to diligently work with Georgia businesses to refine their market entry strategies, and we are proud to have worked with 85% of this year’s GLOBE Award winners for at least three years. We are also thankful to our International Representatives who support our global presence, with nearly 60% of recipients entering one of the 12 strategic markets served by an international office.”
The GLOBE Awards program began in 2014 to recognize local businesses contributing to Georgia’s economic growth through global trade. Since 2014, GDEcD has presented 323 GLOBE Awards to companies across 46 Georgia counties. The winners built successful market entry strategies demonstrating their commitment, determination, and willingness to leverage export resources.
“The 2023 GLOBE Awards highlight just a few of the Georgia small and medium-sized businesses that are exploring growth opportunities through international trade,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of International Trade Mary Waters. “These companies are putting in the time, effort, and dedication to realize the benefits of trade, and 88% of this year’s recipients recently utilized the resources our team provides. These resources include anything from market research to connecting with qualified customers, to Go Global Georgia export grants. We are proud of the tenacity of our small business community, and we look forward to what they can accomplish next.”
2023 Exporters of the Year:
Small company (1-20 employees): ProgenaCare Global – Marietta, Cobb County
Marietta-based ProgenaCare Global is the manufacturer of the world’s only commercially available human keratin matrix for wound care, ProgenaMatrix®. A purpose-driven medical device company, they leverage their advances in biomaterials and digital technologies to provide effective, affordable, and advanced wound care solutions to patients of all demographics worldwide. ProgenaCare exported for the first time in 2022, using innovative methods to expand their global distribution network and philanthropic initiatives.
Mid-size company (21-100 employees): T Stamp dba Trust Stamp – Atlanta, Fulton County
T Stamp, doing business as (dba) Trust Stamp is a fast-growing data security company that delivers trusted digital identity systems that ensure data privacy and security for consumers and business across industries. Their advanced technology uses AI biometric identification that retains functionality of identity authentication while securing the underlying biometric data from loss. Trust Stamp’s patience and tenacity in engaging with difficult-to-penetrate markets has resulted in rapid globalization and adoption of their technology.
Large company (101+ employees): Americo Manufacturing – Acworth, Cobb County
Founded in 1969, Americo Manufacturing has been exporting their high-quality, effective floor care products to the world since 1977. Headquartered in Acworth, Americo combines their Made in USA quality with environmental sustainability, proving that clean floors can be made responsibly. Americo’s dedicated export team manages a client portfolio that spans the globe, and they have continually found new opportunities for international trade each year.
New to Exporting in 2023:
Digiglobal Media Group LLC – Conyers, Rockdale County
Genesis Medical Supply Service – Acworth, Cobb County
Smart Gladiator, LLC – Atlanta, Fulton County
The full list of winners includes:
Americo Manufacturing Inc* – Acworth, Cobb County
Athens Research & Technology – Athens, Clarke County
Atlanta Rod & Manufacturing, LLC – Lavonia, Franklin County
Digiglobal Media Group LLC‡ – Conyers, Rockdale County
Discover Destinations LLC – Duluth, Gwinnett County
Engineering Systems Inc (ESi) – Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County
Force 5 Products, LLC – Duluth, Gwinnett County
Genesis Medical Supply Service‡ – Acworth, Cobb County
Hydro Dynamics, Inc. – Rome, Floyd County
Inno Concepts dba CocoaTown – Alpharetta, Fulton County
Invivo Biosciences LLC – Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County
Pain Care Labs – Atlanta, DeKalb County
One-World, Inc. – Tucker, DeKalb County
Panel Built – Blairsville, Union County
Poriferous, LLC – Newnan, Coweta County
Princeton Healthcare International – Atlanta, Fulton County
ProgenaCare Global*‡ – Marietta, Cobb County
Quantum Aviation Solutions – Athens, Clarke County
Smart Gladiator, LLC‡ – Atlanta, Fulton County
Spectrum International Group LLC – Atlanta, Fulton County
T Stamp Inc., dba Trust Stamp* – Atlanta, Fulton County
The Seydel Companies, Inc. – Pendergrass, Jackson County
Trans Globe – Woodstock, Cherokee County
Valtorc International – Kennesaw, Cobb County
Vital4 – Marietta, Cobb County
* = Exporter of the Year ‡ = New to Export company
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s nationally recognized International Trade team works to bolster Georgia exports and brand the state as a competitive source of quality products and services. The team includes International Representatives located in 12 strategic global markets and assists Georgia companies with expanding their sales worldwide. The International Trade office provides Georgia businesses with the Global Insight and Global Connections they need to successfully diversify their international customer base.
