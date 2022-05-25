May 25, 2022 - The Blessing of the Fleet will return this Saturday, May 28 to the Town of Thunderbolt under the administration of Mayor Dana Williams. On hiatus since the 1980s, the festival pays tribute to Thunderbolt’s vibrant shrimping and fishing industries and seeks to honor the legacy of the community’s development.
The Mayor, along with town council members and town administration, have been working to bring back several important festivals to Thunderbolt. “Thunderbolt is filled with rich history and I am honored to bring back the Blessing of the Fleet,” says Dana Williams, Mayor of Thunderbolt. “For years, everyone has been talking about the return of the Blessing, and I wanted to do it: To bring our people together and celebrate our town’s unique history.”
The Blessing of the Fleet is a tradition that started in the early 1900’s, where a priest or pastor brought all the shrimp boats together and blessed them for a successful, safe, and prosperous shrimping season. Over the years shrimp boats and other vessels were included in the Blessing.
This year's festival is planned for Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day kicks off with a parade down River Drive, where vendors will set up. Also included will be a stage with live music and other entertainment throughout the day, a beer garden with a VIP area for sponsors, and of course the blessing by Bishop Parkes of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Savannah. For up to date information visit botfga.com.
