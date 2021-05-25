May 25, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.
The holiday schedule will apply to all fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility will operate until 10 p.m. to mirror the fixed-route schedule. The Savannah Belles Ferry will operate on its current schedule from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Holiday schedules for fixed-route service can be found online at https://www.catchacat.org/current-schedules/.
Customer service can also be reached from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. by calling (912) 233-5767.
CAT's administrative offices will be closed for business, but the ticket window, located at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The transit center is located at 610 W. Oglethorpe Ave.
Additional Memorial Day info:
- Route 20 Skidaway Island/Coffee Bluff will not be in service.
- Dot shuttle and Senior Circulator services, which are funded by the city of Savannah, remain suspended due to the pandemic.
