May 3, 2021 - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, CAT Mobility is taking every precaution to ensure paratransit customers and employees can safely travel.
Due to these precautions like social distancing, as well as staffing shortages, vehicle shortages, and increased ridership, CAT Mobility customers may experience longer delays than usual.
In a statement issued by Chatham Area Transit, they stated, "Chatham Area Transit is working diligently to resolve these issues quickly by hiring additional operators and receiving new vehicles. We ask for customers’ patience and understanding as we continue to follow the requirements and recommendations from the CDC and all local and state executive orders related to the pandemic."
Visit catchacat.org for more information.
