May 3, 2023 -  World Trade Center Savannah held its fourth annual Prosperity Through Trade Luncheon today at the Savannah Convention Center featuring former 1st Chief Market Intelligence Officer for the U.S. government and economic futurist Andrew Busch.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charged Busch with improving and enhancing the government’s understanding of the markets and the economy. His job was to take all the news, information and data on the economy and markets and filter it into condensed, easily understood research and communicate it to the government and public, according to the WTC.

