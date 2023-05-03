May 3, 2023 - World Trade Center Savannah held its fourth annual Prosperity Through Trade Luncheon today at the Savannah Convention Center featuring former 1st Chief Market Intelligence Officer for the U.S. government and economic futurist Andrew Busch.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charged Busch with improving and enhancing the government’s understanding of the markets and the economy. His job was to take all the news, information and data on the economy and markets and filter it into condensed, easily understood research and communicate it to the government and public, according to the WTC.
Busch provided economic and market briefings to White House, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Federal Reserve Board and the U.S. Treasury staff on a wide range of issues including interest rates, inflation, China’s influence on trade and the impact of technology on the economy. Prior to joining the CFTC, Busch was CEO and founder of a boutique financial markets and policy research firm, Bering Productions, Inc (BPI). Before BPI, he was the Global Currency and Public Policy Strategist for Bank of Montreal (BMO) in Chicago. He is author of the book “World Event Trading” covering large crises, like infectious disease outbreaks and war, and their impact on the economy and markets. Today, Busch is a consultant and keynote speaker with a wide range of clients including chemicals, financial services, energy, real estate, manufacturing, construction and agriculture.
Platinum Sponsor for the event was the Georgia Ports Authority, along with Global Sponsor AT&T, and Presenting Sponsor Georgia Southern University.
Laura Moore, with Bank South, serves as the current Board Chair. Additional members of the Board include John Coleman, Bonitx of Georgia; Joyce Roche, author; John Petrino; Scott Center, National Office Systems; Wilson Burns, Georgia Exports Company; Ted Dennard, Savannah Bee Company; Nina Gompels, NTG Enterprises, Inc; Marty Hogan, U.S. Intermodal Corp; Mayor Van Johnson, City of Savannah; Kate Karwacki, Seabord Real Estate; Yvonne Long, Hugo Boss USA; Malissa MacKay, Georgia Southern University; David Paddison, Sterling Seacrest Partners; Kalpesh Patel, Image Hotels; Daren Pietsch, Torras Properties; Sean Register, Register International, Inc; Willie Seymour, International Longshoremen’s Assn; Tripp Sheppard, Bank of Newington; and Dr. Joseph Silver, Silver and Associates.
