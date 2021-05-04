May 4, 2021 - The Savannah-based trucking firm Veteran Carriers has teamed up with Enmarket to salute one group of unsung heroes of the pandemic – the trucking community – with a series of free lunches throughout 2021.
The Feed a Trucker program will involve participating groups gathering at the Enmarket on Pine Barren Road and Highway 80 – one of the convenience store chain’s commercial trucking locations, serving big rigs going in and out of the Georgia Ports Authority – on the first Friday of the month for the rest of the year.
On the designated day each month, truckers can pull into Enmarket on Pine Barren Road and receive a free boxed lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.from Enmarket’s The Eatery. The first group of participating volunteers will be the Veterans Council of Chatham County.
“Throughout 2020 and 2021, truckers have kept us fed and supplied, even during the darkest and most frightening days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cliff White, president of Veteran Carriers. “We wanted to do something, however small, to acknowledge the sacrifice and determination these truckers have demonstrated. We wanted it to be for all truckers, not just our own drivers, and we worked out a way for volunteer groups like the Veterans Council of Chatham County to participate so that the truckers will know the community at large appreciates them.”
Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket, said the convenience store chain was delighted to participate. “Enmarket never closed its doors during the lockdown. As an essential business, our employees were there, selling gas and food. But we couldn’t have done it without truckers keeping us supplied, so we are pleased to join this expression of appreciation.”
