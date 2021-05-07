May 7, 2021 - In June, Chatham Area Transit will remove a bus stop meant to serve FedEx Ground and other employers at the Morgan Lakes Industrial Park off the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The decision to remove the stop was made after the stop along the 3 West Chatham route received minimal use during a six-month trial period.
CAT will cease serving the stop on June 7. As a result, the 3 West route will resume operating under the previous operating schedule. The change means that on weekdays the bus will depart and arrive 10 minutes earlier at some locations. Customers are encouraged to check the adjusted schedule online at https://www.catchacat.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Savannah-CAT-Rt-3-No-FedEx-reduced-evening.pdf.
