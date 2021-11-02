November 2, 2021 - On Saturday, Nov. 6, all Chatham Area Transit buses will be rerouted or delayed due to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. None of CAT’s buses will operate from the downtown Joe Murray River, Jr. Intermodal Center at 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue. In addition, service at downtown stops north of Anderson will be temporarily suspended. Normal service will resume after the marathon is over and the streets are cleared for traffic. All streets should be open by 6 p.m.
During the marathon, the connecting point for buses will be moved from the transit center to Anderson Street and Martin Luther King. Jr. Boulevard. CAT will also operate smaller shuttles to and from the temporary connecting point to the transit center, although this service will also be impacted by the race and customers should expect delays. CAT Mobility also will be unable to serve some locations until after the marathon.
The Dot shuttles will not operate during the marathon, but the Downtown Loop will resume service after the roads have been reopened to traffic. The Dot’s Forsyth Loop will not run on Saturday at all due to the scheduled events in the area.
In addition, the Forsyth Dot loop will be impacted on Friday due to the closure of Drayton Street from Henry Street to Gaston Street. The stops missed include Park Avenue and Bull, Drayton and Gwinnett, and Drayton and Huntington. The closest alternative stop is at Whitaker and Gwinnett.
Individual route details are online at catchacat.org.
There will be no road closures on Sunday. However, minor delays should be expected from 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m. due to some shorter runs that day at Daffin Park and along Washington Avenue.
Ferry Information
- Nov. 4: One extra ferry will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Nov. 5: One extra ferry will run from 12p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nov. 6: Ferry service will begin at 5 a.m.
Normal schedule executed up to and after the additional boats start and stop.
For specific road closure information and the Interactive Road Closure Map please visit the Rock ‘n” Roll marathon website at https://www.runrocknroll.com/savannah-road-closure.
Updates will be provided at catchacat.org and on their social media pages on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
