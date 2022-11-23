November 23, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit (CAT) offices will be closed, and all operations will be suspended on Thursday, Nov. 24, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Services impacted include all Fixed-Route Buses, CAT Mobility Paratransit Operations and the Savannah Belles Ferry.
CAT’s ticket window at 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue and the customer service call center will be closed and customer service representatives will not be available to provide schedule information.
The CAT Mobility office will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24; however, customers may call (912) 660-8581 to leave a message to schedule their reservations for Friday, Nov. 25, until 4 p.m. Riders can also schedule an appointment online.
Fixed-Route Buses, Paratransit Services, Ferry Services and Customer Services will resume operations on Friday, Nov. 25. Administrative offices will remain closed.
CAT’s weekly job fair usually held on Fridays will not take place on Nov. 25. The job fair will return on Friday, December 2 from 1 – 4 p.m. at CAT Central.
