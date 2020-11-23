November 23, 2020 - Southwest Airlines has announced five new nonstop routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International starting March 11, 2021.
The airline will offer nonstop flights from Savannah/Hilton Head to Baltimore/Washington (2 flights each way); Chicago/Midway (1 flight each way); Dallas/Love Field (1 flight each way); Houston/Hobby (1 flight each way); and Nashville (1 flight each way)
“We look forward to offering Savannah/Hilton Head customers a new travel option when we launch Southwest service on March 11,” said Steve Goldberg, Senior Vice President Operations and Hospitality, Southwest Airlines. “We’re known for our low fares and Southwest Hospitality, and we’re eager to demonstrate our friendly style and value to the residents of Coastal Georgia and South Carolina’s Low Country. Once we inaugurate service, we’ll be ready to welcome you onboard our daily, non-stop flights.”
For Savannah/Hilton Head International Travelers, it means more options and competitive prices.
“It’s great to see that Southwest has made the decision to connect Savannah/Hilton Head International to five of its busiest markets,” said Greg Kelly, Executive Director Savannah Airport Commission. “We will be working with our air service partners at Visit Savannah, the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, SEDA and the Savannah Chamber of Commerce to help ensure the success of Southwest and the routes they are bringing us. We greatly appreciate the confidence Southwest has shown in our market and look forward to a mutually beneficial and long-lasting partnership.
Savannah Airport Commission Chairman Steve Green expressed the Commission’s excitement in the addition of six new daily nonstop flights with the airline. “This is great news for coastal Georgia and the Low Country of South Carolina and the surrounding region. Having flights to five of Southwest’s top markets will certainly position us for significant future growth as we work our way out of the pandemic. This will enable us to continue to strengthen our position as the premier airport for our entire region.
In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary customer service delivered to a customer base topping 130M passengers in 2019, according to the company.
Southwest became the nation’s largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded.
In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.
The number of seats, days, and markets for their low fares in and out of Savannah are limited, according to the airline’s announcement.
A full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions can be found at Southwest.com.
