November 5, 2021 - Ports America, Ceres Marine Terminals Inc., and SSA Atlantic LLC have consolidated container terminal, truck gate and stevedoring services under a joint venture company, Gateway Terminals LLC, to help increase efficiency at the Port of Savannah.
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
Bringing together three experienced organizations under one umbrella provides a compelling opportunity for growth, especially in light of the tremendous increase in demand for services to support Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), the nation’s third busiest container port complex.
“The benefits of this joint venture company for the Port of Savannah and its customers include integrated operations across all berths, providing the ability to turn more ships and move more cargo,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch.
Additionally, Kevin Price was recently named president of Gateway Terminals. Price will transition from his current role as Chief Operating Officer for the Virginia International Terminals and start in this new position Dec. 1. “I am very excited to be asked to lead our new, coordinated efforts,” Price said. “I also want to thank the Virginia Port Authority, Virginia International Terminals and the local International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) for three wonderful years.”
“Kevin has the right experience to head this new organization” said Griff Lynch. “He is a perfect leader to successfully merge the stevedoring services, bringing operations experience from ports, terminal operators and drayage companies, so he understands the various components and the supply chain issues the country is facing.”
GPA’s expedited infrastructure projects include adding 1.2 million twenty-foot equivalent container units of capacity by July 2022 and a total of 4.6 million TEUs of new container handling space by 2025.
“I would like to give a special thanks to the local leaders of the three member stevedoring operations, Mark Montgomery, Craig Mygatt and Mark Knudsen, for doing a great job in structuring this exciting new organization and partnering with GPA as we expand our operations in Savannah,” Lynch said.
For more information, visit gaports.com.
