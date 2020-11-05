November 5, 2020 - The public engagement process for the long-awaited Project DeRenne will start with a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Savannah Fairgrounds, located at 4801 Meding Street.
The project includes widening of DeRenne from the Hunter Army Airfield area, east to the Truman Parkway; redesign of the retail shopping areas; changes in roadways connecting to DeRenne; drainage improvements; and hardscape design improvements to DeRenne Avenue. The project has been stalled for a number of years awaiting Federal environmental impact studies. Federal funding will also be a critical need for the project to move forward to completion.
Consultants and staff will give an overview of the project at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 to accommodate different schedules, and they will be available to answer questions.
According to city officials, this is not a town hall meeting, and anyone with comments will be able to leave them in writing or with a court reporter. If residents can't attend in person, they can view the presentation through zoom at kimley-horn.zoom.us/j/92242493167.
To learn more about the project, register to attend a session on Nov. 10 and submit comments through Nov. 23 here: https://0008358-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.
Dr. Estella Shabazz, Mayor Pro Tem, has led City Council representation on the project for more than eight years.
