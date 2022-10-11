October 11, 2022 - Effective on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Chatham Area Transit will temporarily change bus routes to help better match transit service to their existing operator staffing levels, similar to what many transportation agencies across the nation are experiencing.
All routes, with the exception of route 28 and 10, will have time-span adjustments to help optimize our Fixed-Route operations. In addition to that, routes 4, 11, and 20 will be temporarily suspended due to low ridership.
They will be reviewing the performance and impacts of the temporary service changes throughout their duration and will provide regular updates to the community.
Chatham Area Transit is currently working on a Master Transit Plan to develop the future of CAT services to provide on-time performance, reliability, and to better serve the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors. To learn more about how this will impact service, riders should attend the upcoming Chatham Connect Community Kick-Off Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon at Herschel V. Jenkins High School.
Visit www.catchacat.org for more information on route modifications and the Chatham Connect Community Kick-off Event.
