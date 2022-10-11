CAT Bus.jpg

October 11, 2022 - Effective on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Chatham Area Transit will temporarily change bus routes to help better match transit service to their existing operator staffing levels, similar to what many transportation agencies across the nation are experiencing. 

All routes, with the exception of route 28 and 10, will have time-span adjustments to help optimize our Fixed-Route operations. In addition to that, routes 4, 11, and 20 will be temporarily suspended due to low ridership.

