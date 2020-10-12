October 12, 2020 - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will close the ramps nightly from I-16 westbound to I-95 southbound (Exit 157A) and I-95 northbound to I-16 westbound (Exit 99B). The closures will take place Sunday, Nov.1, 2020 through Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. These nightly ramp closures are necessary to accomplish the reconstruction of the existing I-95 bridge.
Motorists traveling on I-16 westbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 interchange, exit at Pooler Parkway (Exit 155) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-16 eastbound, then take the I-95 southbound ramp.
Motorists traveling on I-95 northbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 interchange, exit at US Highway 80 (Exit 102) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 southbound, then take the I-16 westbound ramp.
The exact time of the closures may change due to weather conditions. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
For additional project information, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/BS/Projects/SpecialProjects/1695Improvement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.