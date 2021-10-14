October 14, 2021 - Step One Automotive Group presented Joyce Williams with their Local Hero Award on Friday, Oct. 8 during their monthly Grab-n-Go Meal event for first responders in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event was hosted at South Savannah Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat's location at 8701 Abercorn St.
“Every month Step One awards a community member who has made a significant contribution to the community," said Step One Automotive Group Marketing Manager Maja Ciric. "Joyce Williams is surely one of them, making a difference by advocating and supporting ladies battling this disease."
“With our Drive out Breast Cancer Campaign, Step One wants to help raise awareness and funds," Ciric added. "It is so important to encourage women to do regular checkups and screenings. Prevention is crucial.”
“I’m a breast cancer survivor, and I know first-hand how difficult the journey can be. That’s why I founded Keepers of the Flame®, an online breast cancer resource center," said Joyce Williams. "KotF aims to make it easier for others going through a diagnosis to be able to find that educational and emotional support and connection. Since information empowers us, KotF offers podcast interviews of local surgeons, oncologists, therapists, authors, nipple tattoo artists, survivors, and more in order to gain their expertise and help patients know what to expect.”
More information about Keepers of the Flame is available at www.togetherweweather.org.
At the event Step One Auto served fresh cooked meals from locally owned food truck Bayou Cafe.
Step One Automotive Group is looking for people who make a difference every day. Nominate them for a chance to become a STEP ONE local hero and they can receive a $500 gift card, a weekend in a Jeep Gladiator and dinner. Nominate your local hero by sending an email to steponelocalhero@steoponeauto.com.
