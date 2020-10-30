October 30, 2020 - The Chatham County Police Department has recovered the body of a missing Georgia Ports Authority worker. At approximately 5:20 p.m. yesterday evening, Chatham County Police Department officers were dispatched to 100 Gibbons Road for a report of a deceased person in the water.
First responders had been searching for the victim since it was reported that a longshoreman fell over the side of a container ship at the Port of Savannah, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, reportedly falling off the vessel Maersk Tukang. He did not resurface.
Crews from Georgia's Department of Natural Resources, Savannah Fire and Rescue, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office and Garden City Fire and Rescue were all involved with the search, along with a Coast Guard helicopter aircrew and small boat crew.
Chatham County Marine Patrol recovered the body, and Chatham County Police Department detectives have now identified the deceased as 70-year-old Jerome Williams.
Mr. Williams’ next of kin have been notified, and an autopsy will be conducted, however no foul play is suspected according to local authorities.
While not common to have fatal accidents, the work at the both the Savannah and Brunswick port can be dangerous. Last November, an employee at the Port of Brunswick died when a vehicle he was driving plunged into the water. Lori Brand of Brunswick was driving a vehicle onto a vehicle transport vessel at around 5:18 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle went straight instead of turning onto the ship, plunging into the water. He was a driver for the International Longshoremen’s Association at the Port of Brunswick, according to Georgia Ports Authorities.
Back in Sept. 2016, a longshoreman died when the vehicle he was loading onto a ship jumped off the ramp and fell into the Savannah River at Georgia Ports’ Ocean Terminal. The accident occurred about 8:30 a.m. as a car carrier vessel was being loaded by members of ILA Local 1414.
And, in March 2012, a deadly accident took place at Georgia Ports' Ocean Terminal when a woman from the International Longshoreman Association Local 1475 was struck by a forklift, losing her life.
