October 31, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit and the City of Savannah will expand the DOT shuttle services to Historic Carver Village and Cloverdale starting on Monday, October 31.
This is the first expansion of the DOT shuttle service outside of the Historic Savannah District.
The new DOT service will make 16 trips Monday – Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. with weekend service from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
This expansion provides access to reliable fare-free transportation to nearly 4,000 Savannah residents.
CEO/Executive Director Faye DiMassimo said, “This DOT expansion is more than just providing transportation, this is doing the right thing, the right way and represents CAT’s renewed commitment to becoming the very best service we can be to all of Chatham County, including those who need us the most. Access and reliable mobility are key to quality of life and to economic vitality in our community. The communities we serve rely on CAT to provide needed connections. Adding these two new areas to the DOT allows quicker access to the places our riders want and need to go. I am proud of the work from both the City of Savannah and CAT that made this equitable push for the Historic Carver Village and Cloverdale areas a reality.”
The DOT service is part of CAT’s latest temporary modification service bringing back schedule reliability.
