October 5, 2022 - The results from the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are officially in and, for the third consecutive year, Savannah/Hilton Head International has been named the No. 1 Airport in the U.S.

“We greatly appreciate being recognized by Condé Nast Readers for all the hard work our employees and our business partners do on a daily basis to help ensure a great customer experience here at our airport,” said Savannah Airport Commission Executive Director Greg Kelly.

