October 5, 2022 - The results from the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are officially in and, for the third consecutive year, Savannah/Hilton Head International has been named the No. 1 Airport in the U.S.
“We greatly appreciate being recognized by Condé Nast Readers for all the hard work our employees and our business partners do on a daily basis to help ensure a great customer experience here at our airport,” said Savannah Airport Commission Executive Director Greg Kelly.
Over 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers participated in this year’s Readers’ Choice Survey, sharing their honest feedback on their traveling experiences across the nation and globe. As the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry, the survey’s categories span restaurants and dining, hotels and resorts, cities and countries, and more.
“There is no greater measuring stick as to how you are performing than the feedback you get from the customer,” shared Savannah Airport Commission Chairman Steve Green. “It is with this in mind that we are extremely pleased to have been recognized and selected as the top airport in the U.S. by Condé Nast Magazine and its readers for the third straight year.
“At Savannah/Hilton Head International, we pride ourselves on providing an exceptional experience for all new and returning travelers,” Steve Green continued. “We are proud of all of our team members and the hard work they put in day in and day out to make such recognition possible. We are also grateful for those we have welcomed to our airport who graciously took the time to share their experiences.”
