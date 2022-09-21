CAT Tracker.png

September 21, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit has introduced the CATTracker App to better inform customers on bus locations throughout the county.

CATTracker tells customers where their vehicle currently is and when it will arrive at their stop. Customers will be able to check up-to-date stop times, real-time maps, and plan their trips through text. 

