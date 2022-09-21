September 21, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit has introduced the CATTracker App to better inform customers on bus locations throughout the county.
CATTracker tells customers where their vehicle currently is and when it will arrive at their stop. Customers will be able to check up-to-date stop times, real-time maps, and plan their trips through text.
The CATTracker App is live through the Apple App store and Google Play. It’s also available on CAT’s website.
Customers should arrive at their bus stop at least five minutes before their estimated stop time to ensure they don’t miss their bus.
“CAT is excited to offer this new tool to our riders that gives real time info. Especially during this period of driver shortage and the resulting impacts on service, this app allows our riders to know and plan CAT’s service to get them to the places they need and want to go. As we improve service reliability, CAT Tracker is essential in meeting the communities needs as a modern transit system,” said Faye DiMassimo, CEO/Executive Director for CAT.
