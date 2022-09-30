September 30, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit’s most important priority is to make sure their riders and staff are safe in this ongoing storm event.
The start of Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, due to forecasted winds exceeding safe conditions for public transportation to operate. They expect these services to resume at 12 noon.
