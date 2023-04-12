April 12, 2023 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and more than 1,500 offices throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, The Bahamas, Europe and the Middle East, recently recognized Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group with the Elite Circle Award, No. 41 overall. The Elite Circle Award is given to the top 50 companies with the highest GCI - Gross Commission Income - within the global Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network in 2022.
The company, which came in at No. 46 in 2021, increased their GCI in 2022 to rank No. 41 overall. They were also recognized as the No. 3 Commercial Brokerage globally. These impressive acknowledgements were made during a special awards ceremony at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual Sales Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. Real estate professionals from across the globe attended the annual business and educational event.
