April 6, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently recognized Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group with the Elite Circle Award. The Elite Circle Award is given to the top 50 companies with the highest GCI - Gross Commission Income - within the global Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network in 2021.
The company, which ranked No. 46, was recognized during a special awards ceremony at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual Sales Convention in Louisville, Kentucky. Real estate professionals from across the globe attended the annual business and educational event.
“We are thrilled to be recognized among the best companies of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ network. This prestigious award is a testament to our excellent service and outstanding client satisfaction, as well as our loyal clients who depend on our experienced team of professionals for their real estate needs,” said Will Thurman, Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
