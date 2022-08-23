August 23, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate has added The Howard & Hopper Team, a luxury real estate powerhouse featuring accomplished Sales Associates Kacey Howard and Danielle Hopper.
August 23, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate has added The Howard & Hopper Team, a luxury real estate powerhouse featuring accomplished Sales Associates Kacey Howard and Danielle Hopper.
Dedicated to providing exceptional client care and strong market knowledge, The Howard & Hopper Team specializes in residential real estate and luxury community sales in Savannah, Richmond Hill and the islands.
“We’re thrilled to make the move to Seabolt Real Estate because of its incredible reputation and luxury affiliates,” said Howard. “It’s the perfect fit for our team.”
A native of Hinesville, Ga., Howard comes from a family of Realtors and has more than a decade of experience in the coastal Georgia real estate market, including serving as a longtime Sales Associate at The Ford Field & River Club in Richmond Hill, Ga. Howard has more than $100 million in career sales and was the number one sales agent for her previous company in 2020 and 2021. She currently lives in Richmond Hill, Ga.
Hopper is a 20-year veteran of the luxury golf community and country club industry. Prior to joining Seabolt Real Estate, she served as the Director of Sales and Marketing at The Ford Field & River Club, the National Director of Sales and Marketing with Billy Casper Golf and as an Area Network Manager for ClubCorp. In 2020 and 2021, Hopper was honored with a Distinguished Achievement Award for Membership Sales and Marketing from Boardroom Magazine. Originally from Liberty, Mississippi, she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and currently resides in Richmond Hill, Ga.
“Our combined market knowledge and sales experience make us the best advocates for our clients in the competitive luxury real estate market,” said Hopper. “Kacey and I consider it an honor and a privilege to help our clients find their dream homes right here in coastal Georgia.”
Howard and Hopper originally met while working at The Ford Field & River Club in Richmond Hill, Ga. Sharing a commitment to customer service and client care, they decided to leverage their strengths to create one unified team focused on listing and selling luxury homes throughout the region.
“Kacey and Danielle are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of customer service,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “Their combined knowledge and experience will be a wonderful addition to the firm and to our experienced team of luxury real estate specialists.”
