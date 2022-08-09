112 W Gaston St.png

Seabolt Real Estate's listing for 112 West Gaston Street in Savannah, Ga. recently won the 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in the Downtown Dwellings category.

August 9, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estatethe exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, announced that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.

This exquisite home received the most votes in the Downtown Dwellings category, which featured top listings in cities across the United States. A total of 74 luxury properties from across the country were featured in the 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt. In 2022, Seabolt Real Estate had four listings selected as finalists for this national competition.

