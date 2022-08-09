This exquisite home received the most votes in the Downtown Dwellings category, which featured top listings in cities across the United States. A total of 74 luxury properties from across the country were featured in the 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt. In 2022, Seabolt Real Estate had four listings selected as finalists for this national competition.
“We’re thrilled that one of our listings won the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in the Downtown Dwellings category and believe that Savannah has some of the most impressive historic homes in America,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker in Charge Elaine Seabolt. “This world-class residence on Gaston Street truly represents the best of Savannah.”
An architectural masterpiece that was originally built in 1852, 112 West Gaston St. is an exquisite historic home located in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District. This stunning home offers an ideal location steps from Forsyth Park and the ultimate in style, convenience and luxury. Highlights include a spacious double parlor overlooking Gaston Street with twin fireplaces, renovated chef’s kitchen with 24-foot stainless steel island, brick courtyard with fountain, covered verandas, stunning garden-level apartment and carriage house.
“I’m so grateful that 112 West Gaston Street earned top honors in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt this year,” said Donegan. “This is an incredible honor for my clients and a tribute to Savannah’s real estate market, which truly offers something for everyone.”
Donegan’s listing for the Chesnutt House, located at 701 Whitaker Street in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, won the Homes with a History category in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in 2021.
The HGTV Ultimate House Hunt is a month-long online promotion held on HGTV.com annually, showcasing extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes and Waterside Homes. All finalists are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®.
Voting was open to the public through August 2. Members of the public could tour the homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com before casting a vote for their favorite properties. A winner was chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received. The winning homes will receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com as well as the prestige of being selected as an HGTV fan favorite.
