December 26, 2022 - Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties has announced that Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company will merge into its company in downtown Savannah.

Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, the third-leading Weichert® affiliate in the nation, will welcome in many agents from Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company as the two companies join together to continue to offer unparalleled service in Savannah and surrounding areas. The team will operate from Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties’ office in the historic downtown district of Savannah, located at 1711 Price Street.

