December 26, 2022 - Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties has announced that Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company will merge into its company in downtown Savannah.
Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, the third-leading Weichert® affiliate in the nation, will welcome in many agents from Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company as the two companies join together to continue to offer unparalleled service in Savannah and surrounding areas. The team will operate from Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties’ office in the historic downtown district of Savannah, located at 1711 Price Street.
"Our goal has always been to bring our top-notch customer service, years of experience, and passion for real estate to the wonderful people in Savannah," said Karen Ryan, the broker and co-owner of Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties. "This merger brings many experienced and talented agents to our team who will help us continue to provide the best service in the Lowcountry region.”
Weichert Realtors® - Stanford & Co. has been an integral part of the Savannah community for many years. Owner Melissa Stanford will now focus on her personal career in real estate and many of her company’s agents will join the Price Street office.
“This venture will help carry on our company’s strong tradition of exceptional service and involvement in the Savannah community,” said Stanford. “I’m very grateful our team will have the opportunity to continue their careers serving clients in Savannah with a great company.”
Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties’ office in Savannah is led by Sales Manager Akia White, a Savannah native and longtime REALTOR®. White is a distinguished Sales Society member, licensed real estate instructor, and Savannah property expert.
Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate with offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Hilton Head Island, Okatie, Bluffton and Beaufort, South Carolina. The company is a top-three producing affiliate in the Weichert national franchise system.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, contact Kelly Ryan at 843-341-3700 or visit www.WeichertCP.com.
